Pope Leo XIV welcomed 1,300 people experiencing poverty to share lunch at the Vatican Nov. 22.

“Lord, help us to be witnesses to your love. Grant every family the joy of being united in peace. Grant that no one may lack the necessities of life. We give you thanks, Lord, for this fraternal meal and for all those who helped prepare this celebration,” Pope Leo prayed at the start of the meal.

The lunch was served by the Italian Red Cross, thanks to the efforts of more than 400 volunteers. Guests were treated to a three-course meal: cannelloni, beef stew with peas, and ice cream.

The pope arrived at the Paul VI Audience Hall after praying the Sunday Angelus in St. Peter’s Square, joining guests who had been invited by charitable organizations in Rome that provide daily material and spiritual support to vulnerable persons whose lives have been marked by hardship, war and unrelenting suffering.

Children greeted the pope enthusiastically, while everyone stood to listen to him when he welcomed them, with their applause expressing their gratitude for a tradition that began in 2017 with Pope Francis on the first World Day of the Poor.

Different stories, faces and languages filled the Vatican hall, transformed for the day into a large dining room and a place of prayer with the pope.

Pope Leo thanked Archbishop Luis Marín de San Martín, who heads the Vatican Dicastery for the Service of Charity, for organizing the lunch, as well as the volunteers from the Italian Red Cross.

“We are all family today,” the pope said.

“Above all, we want to thank the Lord, who gives us life and the opportunity to celebrate this gathering together, and to thank all those who always accompany us on our journey,” he added.

Pope Leo concluded with a prayer and the blessing. “May our food help us to better fulfill your will and to build your Kingdom of love,” he prayed. “Grant that one day we may be guests at the table of your Kingdom, singing your praise forever. Through Jesus Christ, King of the universe, who lives and reigns forever and ever.”

“Buon appetito — enjoy your meal — everyone!” Pope Leo said, before taking his seat at a table with 18 people. The Italian Red Cross provided musical entertainment with its national band performing during the meal.

Before the pope welcomed everyone, Archbishop Marín addressed those present, describing the lunch as “a true experience of fraternity,” where everyone can feel at home.

“Holy Father, we thank you for your constant invitation to truly be God’s family,” to be a Church close to the people, capable of reaching out to them, he said. “Thank you for being here and sharing this day with us.”

Speaking with Vatican Media after the meal, the archbishop described it as “a wonderful day, full of joy, during which we shared our hearts with all the friends who were present.”

He said it was “a sign of what the Church is: welcoming and caring for her children.” The papal almoner expressed hope that, from this day forward, this would become the path they walk together, with open and generous hearts toward others.

At the conclusion of the lunch, Pope Leo expressed his gratitude for “the gifts we have received during this wonderful gathering.”

“A gathering like this helps us remember that we are never alone,” the pope said. “We can always find someone with whom to share the journey of life. So, you too should try to help others experience solidarity and friendship, always united in Jesus Christ.”

As the guests left, each received a bag containing a wool hat, razors, toothbrushes, shampoo and other necessities.