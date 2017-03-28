By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

The second week of spring sports is underway, and there are some early intriguing matchups in baseball and lacrosse.

Baseball

Wednesday

Gerstell at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m. at Talbot County Community Center.

Salesianum (1-0) at St. Georges Tech (1-0), 4:15 p.m. The sixth-ranked Sals got a nice

comeback win against Mount Pleasant but start a tough week against three ranked teams. The Hawks were dominant in their season opener.

Thursday

St. Mark’s (2-0) at St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. The Spartans look great so far but a Catholic battle with the Vikings is never easy.

Appoquinimink (2-0) at Salesianum, 4 p.m. The fourth-rank Jags look for revenge after dropping one to the Sals last year. The Jaguars have great pitchers, but the Sals’ offense can score.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Concordia Prep, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Brandywine (1-1) at St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m.

Seaford (2-0) at St. Thomas More, 11 a.m.

Archmere (1-0) at Milford (2-0), noon. The Auks travel south to take on a tough Buccaneers team. The Auks got a solid win at Newark to open the season.

St. Mark’s at Indian River (0-2), 1 p.m.

Salesianum at Conrad (2-0), 3 p.m. The No. 3 Red Wolves give the Sals their third straight test. The Red Wolves have outscored their opponents 21-1 so far in two games.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Calvert Hall, 4 p.m.

John Carroll (Md.) (0-1) at Archmere (2-0), 4:15 p.m. The third-ranked Auks have been impressive in their first two games.

Thursday

Wilmington Charter (1-0) at St. Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.

Archmere at Wilmington Christian (0-2), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-2) at Glasgow (0-2), 3:45 p.m. The Vikings take to the road looking for their first win of the season.

Hill Academy (Canada) (0-0) at Salesianum (1-0), 3:45 p.m. at Baynard Stadium. The No. 1 team in Canada comes to Delaware again this year. Last year these teams put on a show. Get out to Baynard on Thursday afternoon if you are a lax fan.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Archbishop Spalding, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Tower Hill (1-0) at Archmere, 11 a.m. The fifth-ranked Hillers look for the road win at the third-ranked Auks.

Eastern Area (Pa.) (2-0) at Salesianum, 11 a.m.

Polytech (1-1) at St. Mark’s, 2 p.m.