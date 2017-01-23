By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

The last full week of January is filled with some very important games and a couple catholic showdowns as February approaches.

Tuesday

St. Mark’s (3-8) at Middletown (6-5) 5:15 p.m. The Spartans look to end a losing streak as they hit the road. Senior Emily Coyle has been big for the Spartans, including 15 points in their loss to St. Georges on Saturday.

Wednesday

Gerstell Academy at Ss. Peter and Paul, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More (9-3) at St. Elizabeth (6-6), 6 p.m. The Ravens ended a two-game losing streak with a nice win vs. Sussex Central last Thursday. The Vikings have won two straight and look to go over .500 on the season with the home win.

Archmere (8-3) at Padua (3-8), 6:15 p.m. The Pandas look for the home upset as they have been playing better lately. The Auks have been off for 12 days and start a tough two-day road trip.

Thursday

Archmere at Caravel (9-4), 7:15 p.m. The No. 8 Auks travel to the fourth-ranked Buccaneers looking for that signature win. The Bucs will be coming off a game against second-ranked Sanford on Tuesday.

St. Mark’s at Ursuline (10-1), 7:30 p.m. The Raiders have won nine straight and look like the top-ranked team in the state. It’s only the second home game of the season for the Raiders.

Friday

Padua at Conrad (10-1), 3:30 p.m. Conrad is a very good young team, but the Pandas would like to beat the team that knocked them out of the state tournament last year. In two games last season, the teams played a total of five overtime periods.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston Day, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Ursuline vs. Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) (10-4), at Harriton High (Pa.), 2:30 p.m.