By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

WILMINGTON – Michelle Kozicki scored 19 points, nine of them from the free-throw line, to lead Padua to a 54-38 win over Delaware Military Academy in nonconference girls basketball on Jan. 13. The win improved the Pandas’ record to 7-4.

The Pandas took control in a foul-filled first quarter that would set the tone for the entire game. Cam Scully opened the scoring for Padua with a free throw, as the Pandas made 11 trips to the line in the first. Her trip to the line came on a third-chance opportunity, as Padua struggled to score from the field but piled up plenty of offensive rebounds.

Kozicki made her presence known early, grabbing a number of rebounds, getting shots and throwing in a block for good measure. She made all six free throws she attempted in the first and added the team’s only two field goals as Padua held a 13-8 lead after one.

Brooke Emmi added a pair of transition layups early in the second as the Pandas forced the Seahawks into a number of turnovers throughout the afternoon. Those miscues limited DMA’s offensive chances, and the Pandas’ lead grew to 10 when Tess McMenamin drained a three-point shot with 3:31 to go before halftime.

Padua picked up the offensive pace after halftime, putting up 19 points while holding the Seahawks to eight. After DMA’s Clare Henry scored the first bucket of the third, the Pandas went on a 14-2 run to extend their lead to 37-16. Kozicki added seven more during the third, one of five Pandas to reach the scoreboard in the period.

The Seahawks trimmed the lead during a free-wheeling fourth quarter, but the deficit was too large to overcome.

Emmi joined Kozicki in double figures with 12 points. Nine players reached the scoreboard on the afternoon. The Pandas travel to St. Mark’s on Monday for a 7:15 p.m. start.

Henry led the Seahawks with 10. DMA (3-5) is home against Concord on Friday at 5:15 p.m.