By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

Three players from Catholic high schools have been named first-team all-state, including Ursuline guard Alisha Lewis, who is Delaware’s player of the year.

The sophomore standout led the Raiders to their third straight state championship last Friday at the Bob Carpenter Center. Two other Catholic school players join her on the first team, and one earned third-team honors. Three more were among the 15 who were named honorable mention.

Teams were selected by media members who covered high school basketball, along with coaches from every high school who chose to participate. All players are listed in alphabetical order with the exception of player of the year.

First team

Player of the year: Alisha Lewis, Ursuline

Maggie Connolly, junior, Ursuline

Lauren Park, sophomore, Sanford

Zhan’e Snow, junior, Concord

Alanna Speaks, senior, St. Elizabeth senior

Second team

Lauryn Griffin, senior, A.I. DuPont

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, sophomore, Caesar Rodney

Julie Kulesza, freshman, Conrad

Olivia Tucker, sophomore, Sanford

Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo, freshman, A.I. DuPont

Third team

Ronnasia Blatch-Huggins, sophomore, Howard

Danaziah Brown, senior, Archmere

Lynnjay Brown, junior, Dickinson

Logan Handy, sophomore, Laurel

Sasha Marvel, sophomore, Caravel

Honorable mention

Rajene Bowe, senior, Milford

Kayla Braxton-Young, sophomore, Hodgson

Lexi Bromwell, senior, St. Elizabeth

Maia Bryson, junior, Caravel

Melena Credle, senior, Smyrna

Rukiya Davis, senior, Sussex Tech

Jamiyah Dennis, senior, Concord

Stefanie Kulesza, eighth grade, Conrad

Grace Lange, senior, Caravel

Mya Maddox, senior, Lake Forest

Olivia Mason, junior, Ursuline

Tamia Mathias, senior, Polytech

Aniah Patterson, sophomore, St. Thomas More

Ja-Naiah Perkins-Jackson, sophomore, Hodgson

Samantha Pollich, sophomore, Sanford

On the boys’ side, St. Elizabeth senior Jordan Money was named to the second team, the highest placement for a player from a Catholic school. One player earned third-team honors, while three more are among the 15 honorable mentions.

First team

Player of the year: Kyson Rawls, senior, St. Georges

Myles Cale, senior, Appoquinimink

Jyare Davis, freshman, Sanford

Caleb Matthews, junior, Smyrna

O’Koye Parker, senior, Caravel

Second team

Cornell Corbin, senior, Woodbridge

Nah-Shon Hyland, sophomore, St. Georges

KVonn Cramer, sophomore, Mount Pleasant

Jordan Money, senior, St. Elizabeth

John Stansbury, senior, Hodgson

Third team

Julius Inge, senior, A.I. DuPont

Chris Ludman, senior, St. Mark’s

Azubuike Nwankwo, junior, Smyrna

Jordan Perkins, senior, Wilmington Friends

Randy Rickards, junior, Cape Henlopen

Honorable mention

Fah’Mir Ali, sophomore, Mount Pleasant

Greg Bloodsworth, junior, St. Thomas More

Hassan Corbin, junior, Woodbridge

Nick Cutrona, senior, Tatnall

Mike Drumgo-Sharpe, senior, Newark

Devon Earl, senior, Glasgow

Jaymeir Garnett, sophomore, Smyrna

Dawson Grinnage, senior, Hodgson

Jaquan Hooks, senior, Caesar Rodney

Mike Kempski, senior, Salesianum

Pierre Lofland, senior, McKean

Eric Montanez, senior, St. Thomas More

Brion Murray, senior, Milford

Malik Velmar, senior, St. Andrews

Lamar Woody, junior, Howard