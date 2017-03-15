Dialog reporter
Three players from Catholic high schools have been named first-team all-state, including Ursuline guard Alisha Lewis, who is Delaware’s player of the year.
The sophomore standout led the Raiders to their third straight state championship last Friday at the Bob Carpenter Center. Two other Catholic school players join her on the first team, and one earned third-team honors. Three more were among the 15 who were named honorable mention.
Teams were selected by media members who covered high school basketball, along with coaches from every high school who chose to participate. All players are listed in alphabetical order with the exception of player of the year.
First team
Player of the year: Alisha Lewis, Ursuline
Maggie Connolly, junior, Ursuline
Lauren Park, sophomore, Sanford
Zhan’e Snow, junior, Concord
Alanna Speaks, senior, St. Elizabeth senior
Second team
Lauryn Griffin, senior, A.I. DuPont
Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, sophomore, Caesar Rodney
Julie Kulesza, freshman, Conrad
Olivia Tucker, sophomore, Sanford
Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo, freshman, A.I. DuPont
Third team
Ronnasia Blatch-Huggins, sophomore, Howard
Danaziah Brown, senior, Archmere
Lynnjay Brown, junior, Dickinson
Logan Handy, sophomore, Laurel
Sasha Marvel, sophomore, Caravel
Honorable mention
Rajene Bowe, senior, Milford
Kayla Braxton-Young, sophomore, Hodgson
Lexi Bromwell, senior, St. Elizabeth
Maia Bryson, junior, Caravel
Melena Credle, senior, Smyrna
Rukiya Davis, senior, Sussex Tech
Jamiyah Dennis, senior, Concord
Stefanie Kulesza, eighth grade, Conrad
Grace Lange, senior, Caravel
Mya Maddox, senior, Lake Forest
Olivia Mason, junior, Ursuline
Tamia Mathias, senior, Polytech
Aniah Patterson, sophomore, St. Thomas More
Ja-Naiah Perkins-Jackson, sophomore, Hodgson
Samantha Pollich, sophomore, Sanford
On the boys’ side, St. Elizabeth senior Jordan Money was named to the second team, the highest placement for a player from a Catholic school. One player earned third-team honors, while three more are among the 15 honorable mentions.
First team
Player of the year: Kyson Rawls, senior, St. Georges
Myles Cale, senior, Appoquinimink
Jyare Davis, freshman, Sanford
Caleb Matthews, junior, Smyrna
O’Koye Parker, senior, Caravel
Second team
Cornell Corbin, senior, Woodbridge
Nah-Shon Hyland, sophomore, St. Georges
KVonn Cramer, sophomore, Mount Pleasant
Jordan Money, senior, St. Elizabeth
John Stansbury, senior, Hodgson
Third team
Julius Inge, senior, A.I. DuPont
Chris Ludman, senior, St. Mark’s
Azubuike Nwankwo, junior, Smyrna
Jordan Perkins, senior, Wilmington Friends
Randy Rickards, junior, Cape Henlopen
Honorable mention
Fah’Mir Ali, sophomore, Mount Pleasant
Greg Bloodsworth, junior, St. Thomas More
Hassan Corbin, junior, Woodbridge
Nick Cutrona, senior, Tatnall
Mike Drumgo-Sharpe, senior, Newark
Devon Earl, senior, Glasgow
Jaymeir Garnett, sophomore, Smyrna
Dawson Grinnage, senior, Hodgson
Jaquan Hooks, senior, Caesar Rodney
Mike Kempski, senior, Salesianum
Pierre Lofland, senior, McKean
Eric Montanez, senior, St. Thomas More
Brion Murray, senior, Milford
Malik Velmar, senior, St. Andrews
Lamar Woody, junior, Howard