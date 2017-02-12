By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

BEAR – Red Lion hit six three-pointers and made eight free throws in the fourth quarter to beat the Archmere Auks, 48-44, on Feb. 11. Jalin Robinson hit three big three-point shots and five huge free throws at the end to help the Lions win their regular-season finale.

The Lions came out on fire early as Robinson hit a deep three, and Christian Kennedy sank a pair of two-pointers to give the home team a 9-4 lead. Adam Barksdale and Andrew Pinto connected on some key baskets to cut the Lions’ lead to 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Da’Shaun Cain scored two early baskets, and Kennedy went deep again to give the Lions a 20-12 lead. The Auks ended the half on a 7-0 run thanks to two big baskets by Sean McGonigle to trail 20-19 at the break. Pinto scored a pair of field goals after halftime but picked up his third foul with 5:45 left in the quarter. The Lions would jump out to a eight-point lead as Robinson drained two triples and Cain scored three times inside.

The Auks didn’t go away. Tyler Faulkner hit a three-pointer, followed by a deep three from Louis Rosato, to cut the Lions’ lead to 38-34 heading to the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter opened on the seesaw as Colin Lynch gave the Auks a 40-39 advantage with a triple, only to see Cain respond to put the Lions back up by one. The Auks went up by a single point again on a Pinto three, but Tony Wright hit two free throws with 1:15 left. Robinson hit five free throws down the stretch to close out the win.

The Lions (12-8) were led by Robinson with 16 points, while Cain added 13 and Kennedy 12. The Auks (7-9) got 14 from Pinto, and Barksdale scored eight. They start a busy week by hosting Wilmington Christian on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.