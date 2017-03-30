By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

NEWARK — Mother Margaret Regina, superior of the Little Sisters of the Poor in Newark, said the founder of her religious order had it right when talking about caring for the elderly.

“Nothing is impossible if God is with us,” Mother Margaret Regina said, and it was appropriate at a Mass on March 29 to dedicate and bless the new chapel at the Jeanne Jugan Residence, the Little Sisters’ home in the diocese.

The Little Sisters obviously take care of the physical needs of their residents, she said, but the spiritual component is very important as well.

“Our hopes and dreams have become a reality,” she added. Bishop Malooly presided at the Mass, joined by several priests of the diocese, four of whom live at Jeanne Jugan. He sprinkled holy water on the walls as Mass began, and during the service he spread oil on the altar.

“This is a special day in the lives of the Little Sisters, and so it’s a special day for the Diocese of Wilmington,” the bishop said during his homily. He noted that it takes a great deal of love and dedication to create a home such as Jeanne Jugan, which cares for the whole person.

“This building will help us build ‘this building,’ … that is, our own spiritual bodies,” Bishop Malooly said.

The chapel is in the same place as its predecessor, but it is entirely new. According to the Little Sisters, the old chapel faced serious structural and accessibility issues. The floor was reconfigured, and the altar and tabernacle stand were redesigned. Pews were situated to better accommodate the residents and the Little Sisters, and the carpet was replaced with ceramic tile.

Other changes included new air conditioning and heating units, upgraded lighting, concealed sprinkler heads, and glass doors.