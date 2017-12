By Catholic News Service

We don’t need beautiful carols or exquisite artwork to tell us that, as Mary surrendered to God’s will, she welcomed

God’s beloved Son with joy.

God has a plan — even when I don’t exactly know what it is or why he chose me for it. Mary taught me that.

The Holy Spirit who comes upon me will help me and will not leave me alone as I endeavor to find and accomplish the will of God in my life.