By Catholic News Service

This Sunday we’ll sing “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” during the processional. It’s a somber sounding hymn, but

we are reminded, He is coming and we should be filled with joy.

Christmas is near, and there is too little time, too much to do and still more to come.

We pray for the grace, this Advent season, to encounter the person of Christ who brings a peace that the world cannot give, a joy and peace surpassing understanding.