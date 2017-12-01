Home » Uncategorized » Living Our Faith: Advent week two: Promise, prophecy and return

Living Our Faith: Advent week two: Promise, prophecy and return

December 1st, 2017

By

The world needs modern-day prophets like Isaiah who continue to declare hope during bleak times and can remind people that

A sculpture showing an expectant Mary with Joseph traveling to Bethlehem is seen in a Missouri church during the season of Advent, the time of anticipation and hope before Christmas. Artists throughout the centuries have used their craft to shine a light on the prophecy of Christmas. (CNS photo/Lisa A. Johnston)

God has not forgotten them. God’s promise lives on.

Advent is a time of preparation through repentance. We must admit our sinfulness. Yet, it is repentance born out of hope.

We celebrate our Savior’s coming to be with us that first Christmas. We also have his promise that he will come again and take us to be with him. God kept the first promise so we can trust him to keep the second.

