By Catholic News Service

The world needs modern-day prophets like Isaiah who continue to declare hope during bleak times and can remind people that

God has not forgotten them. God’s promise lives on.

Advent is a time of preparation through repentance. We must admit our sinfulness. Yet, it is repentance born out of hope.

We celebrate our Savior’s coming to be with us that first Christmas. We also have his promise that he will come again and take us to be with him. God kept the first promise so we can trust him to keep the second.