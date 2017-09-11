“Living as Missionary Disciples” is the theme of this year’s Catechetical Sunday, celebrated on Sept.
Artwork depicting the Holy Spirit descending upon the apostles 50 days after Christ’s resurrection is displayed at Our Lady of Divine Providence Church in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, in this 2014 photo. All of the baptized must see themselves as “missionary disciples,” re-creating the missionary zeal of Jesus’ first disciples. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)
On that day, as catechists are commissioned for their ministry, all the faithful are reminded of their common vocation, by virtue of baptism, to know and live the faith and to witness to the Gospel in word and deed.
How will we put out into the deep today?