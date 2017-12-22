Home » Uncategorized » Living Our Faith: Epiphany

Living Our Faith: Epiphany

December 22nd, 2017 Posted in Uncategorized

By

In the faces of the Magi, the presence of the shepherds, in Joseph’s eyes, in Mary’s arms, “the glory of the Lord” had come to the world (Is 60:1).

The adoration of the Magi is depicted in this icon by artist Ayman Fayez. The visit of the Magi to the newborn Jesus puts them in continuity with other pilgrims throughout salvation history who have traveled, sometimes great distances, to reach their holy destinations. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

Tradition reveals the names of the Wise Men — or Magi — as Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar.

They bring gifts to Christ: gold, a symbol of kingship; frankincense, a symbol of his priesthood; and myrrh, an embalming oil, a reminder of his death to come.

In the pilgrimage of the Magi to pay homage to the newborn Jesus lies the ultimate expression of these journeys: God come down to earth, and man journeying great distances to see God face to face.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments are closed