By Catholic News Service

Fasting from something is not an end in itself. Fasting points beyond itself.

It focuses our attention on the reality of God’s presence here and now.

Lent is filled with prayerful reflection and repentance. But there can be happiness and laughter, too. Fasting in Lent can teach our children about sacrifice, community and tradition.

Stories in the Bible show fasting as a way to atone for sins, remember significant events and prepare for ministry.