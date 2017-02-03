Home » Uncategorized » Living Our Faith: Healthier, stronger marriages

Living Our Faith: Healthier, stronger marriages

February 3rd, 2017 Posted in Uncategorized

By

It is nearly impossible to define married love in a precise way, since each couple and family is unique. But there are

James Willis kisses his wife, Diana Kontonotas, following their 2009 wedding at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in West Hempstead, N.Y. While the Bible is filled with stories of great loves and devoted marriages such as those of Abraham and Sarah and of Jacob and Rachel, it offers relatively few verses that speak directly to the relationship between husband and wife. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz, Long Island Catholic)

James Willis kisses his wife, Diana Kontonotas, following their 2009 wedding at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in West Hempstead, N.Y. While the Bible is filled with stories of great loves and devoted marriages such as those of Abraham and Sarah and of Jacob and Rachel, it offers relatively few verses that speak directly to the relationship between husband and wife. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz, Long Island Catholic)

important steps and actions that strengthen a couple’s love.

Tenderness is a necessary virtue in marriage and family life. Married couples also “speak well of each other,” and they “develop the habit of giving real importance to the other person,” says Pope Francis.

Sitting together during Mass is a weekly reminder that a couple’s life is directed by God. Each Mass is like a couple’s wedding day, when they spoke their vows and shared the Eucharist for the first time as husband and wife.

Print Friendly

Comments are closed

Marquee Powered By Know How Media.