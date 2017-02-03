By Catholic News Service

It is nearly impossible to define married love in a precise way, since each couple and family is unique. But there are

important steps and actions that strengthen a couple’s love.

Tenderness is a necessary virtue in marriage and family life. Married couples also “speak well of each other,” and they “develop the habit of giving real importance to the other person,” says Pope Francis.

Sitting together during Mass is a weekly reminder that a couple’s life is directed by God. Each Mass is like a couple’s wedding day, when they spoke their vows and shared the Eucharist for the first time as husband and wife.