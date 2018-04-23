A truly virtuous and holy friendship is one that wills the good of the other above all and encourages the
Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., holds a photo of her slain friend Joaquin Oliver, killed Feb. 14 during a school shooting, as she and other students speak with Florida state legislators Feb. 20 at the Capitol in Tallahassee about gun legislation. In John 15:13, Jesus states that a friend is someone who is willing to sacrifice everything for his or her friends. (CNS photo/Colin Hackley, Reuters)
practice of virtue and ultimately friendship with God.
Today’s “friending” culture has obscured true, profound friendship.
In Scripture, there are stories of genuine friendship that deserve our attention.