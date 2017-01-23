Home » Uncategorized » Living Our Faith: How to make parishes successful and welcoming

Living Our Faith: How to make parishes successful and welcoming

January 23rd, 2017

By

What do people want in a parish? A friendly and welcoming atmosphere, for starters.

People attend Mass at historic St. Albertus Church in Detroit Aug. 10. The Mass was organized as part of a "Mass mob" movement to fill now-closed historic inner-city Detroit churches for occasional Masses. St. Albertus is no longer an active parish but the church remains open as a center for Polish heritage. (CNS photo/Jonathan Francis, Archdiocese of Detroit) See DETROIT-MASSMOB Aug. 19, 2014.

People attend Mass at a historic church in Detroit in August of 2014. (CNS)

Accessibility for people of all needs, children’s engagement in the liturgy, small-group faith studies, thoughtful homilies and inviting music during Mass help parishioners in their discipleship with the Lord.

Throughout the U.S., many Catholic parishes make “welcome” the guidepost in their efforts to evangelize their communities. As St. Paul told the Romans: “Welcome one another, then, as Christ welcomed you, for the glory of God” (15:7).

We may take parish life for granted, but the generation that knew Jesus never saw a church building. What were the earliest churches actually like?

