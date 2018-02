By Catholic News Service

A great many Christians enter Lent with the firm intention of praying

in a more committed way and a conviction that prayer will open a path for them toward new life and hope.

Lent is a kind of a spiritual do-over, and Ash Wednesday — the starting line of Lent — is when the work begins.

How can parishes hold on to these Ash Wednesday Catholics? Give them opportunities to practice their Lenten call to prayer, fasting and almsgiving throughout the year.