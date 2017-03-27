Home » Uncategorized » Living Our Faith: Lent with the saints

Living Our Faith: Lent with the saints

March 27th, 2017 Posted in Uncategorized

By

A mosaic of martyrs Sts. Perpetua and Felicity adorns a chapel wall in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, in this Sept. 28, 2016, photo. During the season of Lent, there are a number of saints' feast days, including the March 7 feast day of Sts. Felicity and Perpetua. (CNS photo/Chaz Muth)

A mosaic of martyrs Sts. Perpetua and Felicity adorns a chapel wall in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, in this Sept. 28, 2016, photo. During the season of Lent, there are a number of saints’ feast days, including the March 7 feast day of Sts. Felicity and Perpetua. (CNS photo/Chaz Muth)

 

 

 

Saints can shed light on our journey.

During the season of Lent, there are a number of saints’ feast days the church remembers.

We can look to these saints to teach us how to live Lenten lives of prayer, fasting and almsgiving.

 

Print Friendly

Comments are closed

Marquee Powered By Know How Media.