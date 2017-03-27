A mosaic of martyrs Sts. Perpetua and Felicity adorns a chapel wall in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, in this Sept. 28, 2016, photo. During the season of Lent, there are a number of saints’ feast days, including the March 7 feast day of Sts. Felicity and Perpetua. (CNS photo/Chaz Muth)
Saints can shed light on our journey.
During the season of Lent, there are a number of saints’ feast days the church remembers.
We can look to these saints to teach us how to live Lenten lives of prayer, fasting and almsgiving.