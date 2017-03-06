During Lent, Catholics are challenged to embrace the season’s three “pillars” — prayer, fasting and almsgiving.
Members of the deaf community use sign language to participate in the Stations of the Cross held March 11, 2016, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Green Bay, Wis. Meditating on the Stations of the Cross is a traditional Lenten devotion. (CNS photo/Sam Lucero, The Compass)
Prayer is integral to a good Lent. But how to pray?
The seven penitential psalms, scriptural Stations of the Cross, “Gospel contemplation” and “lectio divina” are ways to enter more deeply into prayer this Lent.
Ben Cacciaglia, 18, prepares to go on stage as Jesus during a living Stations of the Cross at St. Patrick’s Church in Moravia, N.Y., Feb. 27. The youth group from Blessed Trinity/St. Patrick Parish in Tioga County, N.Y., travels throughout the region presenting the living Stations on each Friday during Lent. (CNS photo/Mike Crupi, Catholic Courier)