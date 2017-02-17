By Catholic News Service

It’s a common misconception that the Catholic Church requires married couples to have an unlimited number of children.

The church asks couples to prayerfully and prudently discern what God is telling them by their circumstances and in their hearts as to the best timing and number of children he’s calling them to have.

Natural family planning is the general title for the scientific and moral methods of family planning that can help married couples cooperate with God’s plan to either achieve or postpone a pregnancy.