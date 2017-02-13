Home » Uncategorized » Living Our Faith: Prayer and Physical Health

Living Our Faith: Prayer and Physical Health

February 13th, 2017 Posted in Uncategorized

By

Can prayer, faith and belief in God make you healthy — physically, as well as spiritually and emotionally? Yes, according to dozens of studies over the past 20 years.

Ernesto Vega listens during a Nov. 10, 2016, prayer service at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. Duke University's Center for Spirituality, Theology and Health reported in 2015 that an analysis of more than 1,500 reputable medical studies indicates people who are more religious and pray more have better mental and physical health. (CNS photo/Patrick T. Fallon, Reuters)

A man listens during a prayer service at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles in 2016. Duke University’s Center for Spirituality, Theology and Health reported in 2015 that an analysis of more than 1,500 reputable medical studies indicates people who are more religious and pray more have better mental and physical health. (CNS photo/Patrick T. Fallon, Reuters)

Research shows a positive correlation between spirituality and health like lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Prayer can also enable patients to accept a diagnosis, reduce stress and focus energy toward healing.

The founder of a Christian fitness program says prayer and exercise work well together to help people develop strength of mind, body and soul.

Print Friendly

Comments are closed

Marquee Powered By Know How Media.