By Catholic News Service

Can prayer, faith and belief in God make you healthy — physically, as well as spiritually and emotionally? Yes, according to dozens of studies over the past 20 years.

Research shows a positive correlation between spirituality and health like lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Prayer can also enable patients to accept a diagnosis, reduce stress and focus energy toward healing.

The founder of a Christian fitness program says prayer and exercise work well together to help people develop strength of mind, body and soul.