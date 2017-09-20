October is Respect Life Month, as well as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“The Visitation,” circa 1445, which was created by Luca della Robbia, was featured in an exhibit at the National Gallery of Art in Washington. The Bible contains great examples that highlight the value of life. Consider the moment Elizabeth and Mary, both miraculously pregnant, met at the visitation. (CNS photo/courtesy National Gallery of Art)
To be pro-life means to value all human life, from conception through natural death.
Parishes can tie these two issues together through homilies, bulletin announcements, flyers, resources and focused prayer, especially in the prayer of the faithful at Mass.