Baptism “grafts” believers “as a living member onto Christ and his church,” Pope Francis said.
Jacob Rivera, 6, is baptized by Father Ilyas Gill during a Feb. 7, 2016, Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Brooklyn, N.Y. Jesus said, “Let the children,” including infants, “come to me,” but he calls us all, whatever our age at baptism, to live a life of faith. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)
Celebrating our baptismal day helps place our faith in the context of our life.
Baptism marks the beginning of a life of faith, not the end.