Living Our Faith: The Epiphany

On the feast of the Epiphany, the church contemplates Christ’s presence to the entire world. Can you envision yourself walking in the shoes of the Magi? We all resemble the Magi in an important way.

Men dressed as the Magi riding on horses and following a star lead a procession of Catholics Jan. 4, from St. Ferdinand Parish to St. Ladislaus Parish in Chicago in celebration of the 2016 feast of the Epiphany. The light of love promised and delivered by God — like the light of the star that led the Magi to where God’s newborn son lay in a humble manger — is what all of us are called to reflect to one another. (CNS photo/Karen Callaway, Catholic New World)

Like the Magi, we too follow a light, the light of Christ, which we are also called to reflect to one another. “Your light must shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father,” says Jesus (Mt 5:15).

 The feast of the Epiphany comes after the start of the new year. Is our New Year’s resolution to grow more deeply in love with God, to achieve a new level of spirituality, to listen more closely to the Spirit in our life?

