By Catholic News Service

On the feast of the Epiphany, the church contemplates Christ’s presence to the entire world. Can you envision yourself walking in the shoes of the Magi? We all resemble the Magi in an important way.

Like the Magi, we too follow a light, the light of Christ, which we are also called to reflect to one another. “Your light must shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father,” says Jesus (Mt 5:15).

The feast of the Epiphany comes after the start of the new year. Is our New Year’s resolution to grow more deeply in love with God, to achieve a new level of spirituality, to listen more closely to the Spirit in our life?