By Catholic News Service

When considering the Holy Family, we tend to emphasize the fact of its holiness and neglect its other constituent feature: that it truly was a family. As a family, they would have lived together, eaten together, played together and prayed together.

God has given us the gift of the family to help us on our earthly way. Family life is more than simply a biological coincidence. It is a reality that informs our whole lives.

On the surface, Jesus, Mary and Joseph may seem like the perfect family because, well, they are. But there’s a risk of glimpsing the Holy Family only through the lens of perfection. We miss ourselves in the reflection.