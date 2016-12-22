Home » Uncategorized » Living Our Faith: The Holy Family

Living Our Faith: The Holy Family

When considering the Holy Family, we tend to emphasize the fact of its holiness and neglect its other constituent feature: that it truly was a family. As a family, they would have lived together, eaten together, played together and prayed together.

 

Official image the Holy Family for the Sept. 22-27, 2015, World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia (CNS/Massimiliano Migliorato)

           God has given us the gift of the family to help us on our earthly way. Family life is more than simply a biological coincidence. It is a reality that informs our whole lives.

            On the surface, Jesus, Mary and Joseph may seem like the perfect family because, well, they are. But there’s a risk of glimpsing the Holy Family only through the lens of perfection. We miss ourselves in the reflection.

 

