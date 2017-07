By Catholic News Service

As members of the people of God, the laity are “made one body with Christ” and share in his office of priest, prophet and king.

Each layperson is needed to do the work of Christ’s body in the world. “God placed the parts, each one of them, in the body as he intended,” St.

Paul explains in the First Letter to the Corinthians.

The laity share in the saving mission of the church with a special vocation to reach people: in the home, at work, in clubs and groups, at sporting events.