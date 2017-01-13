By Catholic News Service

Grandparents represent a family’s memory, while helping orient the family toward its future.

In a faith that treasures life from the womb to the tomb, it’s no surprise that we as Catholics are called to recognize the gift provided by our elders.

With their roots firmly planted, our older loved ones can offer the strength, support and understanding needed for us to grow and add to the branches of our Catholic faith.

In Scripture, we encounter many examples of the elderly being lifted up, venerated and respected. The Catechism of the Catholic Church emphasizes “honor, affection and gratitude toward elders and ancestors” (No. 2199).