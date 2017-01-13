Home » Uncategorized » Living Our Faith: The wisdom of our grandparents and elders

Living Our Faith: The wisdom of our grandparents and elders

Grandparents represent a family’s memory, while helping orient the family toward its future.

Al Bolt of Burke, Va., and his grandson, Marek Ferko, 6, look over a booklet during a Feb. 24, 2013, Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. In Scripture, we encounter many examples of the elderly being lifted up, venerated and respected. (CNS /Nancy Wiechec)

In a faith that treasures life from the womb to the tomb, it’s no surprise that we as Catholics are called to recognize the gift provided by our elders.

With their roots firmly planted, our older loved ones can offer the strength, support and understanding needed for us to grow and add to the branches of our Catholic faith.

In Scripture, we encounter many examples of the elderly being lifted up, venerated and respected. The Catechism of the Catholic Church emphasizes “honor, affection and gratitude toward elders and ancestors” (No. 2199).

 

