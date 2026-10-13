Archmere Academy rebounds with strong fourth set in volleyball win over Appoquinimink High School: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – Archmere’s volleyball team put on a dominating performance for two and a half sets on Oct. 12 vs. Appoquinimink, but the other set and a half made the match quite interesting. The Auks improved to 8-3 with a 3-1 win over the Jaguars. Set scores were 25-13, 22-25, 17-25, and 25-13.

Appo trailed the first set, 7-5, before the Auks gained control with a 9-2 run. They got contributions from a number of players, including Lillian Guzevich (Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish) who had a kill early in the run and, after moving to the service line, delivered two aces. Liv Borsello was wearing the libero’s jersey, but she served as another attacker with three kills from the back line during the set.

The Auks closed the first with six of the final seven points. Elise Shahan and Borsello had kills, Guzevich threw up a block, and Vivienne Govatos added an ace. The set ended on a service error.

The second set had two chapters. With Guzevich on serve, the Auks scored the first seven points. Grace Mahoney (Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish) chipped in with three consecutive kills, and Guzevich added an ace for the seventh point before Trinity Jenkins got the Jags on the board with a tipped shot that found the floor. The closest Appoquinimink could get to Archmere was six points, at 12-6, before the Auks pulled away. They led, 22-11, and it looked as if the third set would come momentarily, but the Jaguars stormed back.

A kill from Jenkins kicked off a 5-0 run that included some amazing defense from both sides. After a service error gave Archmere its 23rd point, the Jags went back to work. Madelyn Hannas scored on a stuff, Riley Robbino had an ace, and Jenkins crushed one as part of a 4-0 stretch that cut the Auks’ lead to 23-21. After an Archmere timeout, Guzevich delivered a winner down the right sideline to send it to set point. Appo saved one, but Mahoney connected on an attack that Appo could not return.

The Auks started the third set up, 4-0, and they held a five-point advantage at 9-4. But the Jaguars refused to concede. A series of unforced errors on Archmere, and a kill from Robino, gave the Jags a 10-9 lead, although the teams were tied a few times after that.

A hitting error put Appo on top to stay in the set. They stretched the lead with a 5-0 run that included back-to-back aces from Mahika Hiremath. Jenkins brought the set to an end with another smash.

Archmere returned to its earlier form in the fourth set, going on a 10-1 run early on to take a 12-3 lead. Vivian Guzevich (Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish) had a block and a kill during that run, and Borsello delivered a pair of aces. Mahoney also had a pair of kills. The Jaguars scored three in a row of their own in response, but Archmere kept them at bay.

After Hannas scored with a shot off the tape to cut the Auks’ lead to 18-12, Archmere finished with seven of the last eight points of the evening. Mahoney started that with an attack, and she would add two more before the match ended. Borsello had one more ace, and her final serve was mishandled by the Jaguars to close it out.

Mahoney led the way with 19 kills, while Lillian Guzevich had eight kills and four aces. Borsello also had four aces and 13 digs. Vivian Guzevich had six kills and six blocks. Archmere begins a three-match road trip on Thursday at Caravel at 6:15 p.m.

Appoquinimink fell to 7-3. The Jaguars host Christiana on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.