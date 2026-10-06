Fall sports campaigns reach midway point for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

Boys

Football

Friday, Oct. 9

Delaware Military (3-2) at Saint Mark’s (1-4), 7 p.m. The Spartans will try to slow down the Seahawks, who are coming off a 42-0 win after a two-game losing streak.

Dickinson (1-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-2), 7 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The Vikings battle a tough Rams squad under the lights at Abessinio Stadium.

Smyrna (4-0) vs. Salesianum (3-1), 7 p.m. at Delaware Stadium, Newark. The Sals and Eagles will meet on the turf at the University of Delaware. Smyrna enters the game with a prolific offense that has put up nearly 40 points per game, while the Sals have been stout on defense, allowing just nine per contest.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Wilmington Friends (3-1) at Archmere (3-1), 2 p.m. The Auks close out a busy homecoming weekend on campus by welcoming the Quakers. Friends has pitched two straight shutouts, but the Auks will bring their tough run-based offense to the game.

Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Hodgson (2-4) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Tower Hill (6-1) at Archmere (3-4), 3:45 p.m.

Delcastle (7-0) at Saint Mark’s (5-1), 4 p.m. Delcastle puts its perfect record on the line against the defending Division II state champions. The Cougars have allowed just one goal this season, while the Spartans have conceded just three, all in the same game.

Mount Carmel at SS. Peter and Paul (2-4), 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

MOT Charter (3-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-3), 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Saint Mark’s at Odyssey Charter (3-5), 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum (6-1) at Tower Hill, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Aspira (1-6) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

SS. Peter and Paul at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Brandywine (3-3) at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Salesianum vs. St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.), 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park, Newark, N.J. The Sals and Grey Bees take their rivalry to north Jersey this season. St. Benedict’s is annually one of the top teams in the country.

Cross country (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Conrad vs. Archmere, 3:45 p.m. at Bellevue State Park

Saturday, Oct. 10

Archmere, Padua, Salesianum and Ursuline at Manhattan University XC Invitational, Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx, N.Y.

Girls

Field hockey

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Padua (6-1) vs. Wilmington Charter (3-5), 3:30 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club

Archmere (5-2) at Tower Hill (6-1), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (2-5) at Wilmington Friends (4-1), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Delmarva Christian (3-4) at SS. Peter and Paul (10-0), 4 p.m.

Odessa (5-3) at Ursuline (3-3), 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Saint Mark’s at Conrad (0-6), 3:30 p.m.

Appoquinimink (6-1) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club. Two Division I hopefuls battle on the turf at Kirkwood Soccer Club. The Jaguars entered the week with a four-game winning streak, but they’ll face one of the stingiest defenses in the state.

Friday, Oct. 9

Appoquinimink at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Gunston at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Conrad at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Caravel (4-3) at Padua (7-0), 5:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (6-1) at Appoquinimink (6-1), 6 p.m. Saint Mark’s travels below the canal to meet one of the top teams in Flight A. Appo bounced back from a setback against Padua with a win over Conrad, while Saint Mark’s has been busy playing its usual tough schedule.

Archmere (6-2) at Tower Hill (7-0), 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

St. Elizabeth (1-5) at Saint Mark’s, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Wilmington Friends (4-3) at St. Elizabeth, 5:15 p.m.

Padua at Newark Charter (7-0), 6:15 p.m. These teams both entered this week undefeated, two of just four unbeatens left. Expect a bunch of big hits, with back-line play being a key factor.

Friday, Oct. 9

Gunston at SS. Peter and Paul (1-9), 5 p.m.

Ursuline (1-5) at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Flag football

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Padua vs. Concord, 6:15 p.m. at Delaware Military Academy

Ursuline at Newark Charter, 6:15 p.m.

William Penn vs. Saint Mark’s, 7:30 p.m. at Newark Charter High School

Soccer

Friday, Oct. 9

Gunston at SS. Peter and Paul (4-5), 4 p.m.