SMYRNA – E.J. Cotton continued his red-hot postseason on Nov. 27, eclipsing 200 yards rushing and scoring three touchdowns to help Salesianum to a convincing 41-22 win at Smyrna and a fourth consecutive berth in the DIAA Class 3A football championship. The Sals, the fourth seed, will take on the winner of No. 3 Caesar Rodney and No. 2 Middletown, who meet Saturday night in the second semifinal.

Cotton picked up where he left off last week in the quarterfinals against the eighth seed, Cape Henlopen, when he scored four touchdowns. He was the primary weapon on offense against top-seeded Smyrna from the opening drive, which is understandable since the Eagles could do little to stop him.

Salesianum coach Gene Delle Donne said his team knew the best way to slow down the Smyrna offense was to keep it off the field as much as possible.

“Big emphasis on running the ball, which we did well, and putting stock in the o-line and d-line. They did well this week,” he said.

The Sals’ potent offense was set up by a stout defense, which stopped the Eagles’ high-powered offense repeatedly, particularly in the first half. Salesianum got the ball late in the first after Smyrna was forced to punt, taking over at the Eagles’ 43-yard line. After quarterback Brady Nabb hit Jamar Taylor on first down for six yards, Cotton ran for another six. He then went for 13, then another 10 for a first down at the 8. He carried the ball twice more, but on fourth and goal, Jett Healy took a direct snap from the 1 for a touchdown.

After another Smyrna punt, the Sals began a drive at their own 47. Cotton scampered 23 yards on the first play and ran four of the next five plays, including the last one, a touchdown from a yard out with 4:02 remaining in the first half that doubled the lead to 14-0.

Smyrna struck before halftime, with quarterback Drew Marks finding success on play-action passes after the Sals shut down their running game. Marks ended the 72-yard drive with a 30-yard pass over the middle to Jason Caserta, and the two-point conversion brought Smyrna to within six at the half.

The Sals took the second-half kickoff and embarked on a 55-yard drive that ate up more than five minutes of the third quarter. Cotton and Healy again took center stage, although Nabb scrambled for 11 yards on a fourth down to keep the drive going inside the Smyrna 20. This time, Healy took a direct snap and ran right for his second touchdown.

Smyrna answered as sophomore running back Terrell Ingram – who was held to single yards in rushing in the first half – got untracked. After Marks completed a 29-yard pass to open the possession, Ingram ran six times in the next seven plays, and the final one was a 2-yard touchdown. This time, the conversion was no good, leaving Salesianum with a 21-14 lead.

Cotton helped the Sals get those points back on their next drive. This time, in addition to running several times, the junior contributed a pass reception made possible by a leap and twist. The throw and catch of the night, however, came at the end of the drive as Taylor made a diving catch of a Nabb pass along the sideline in the back of the end zone for a score.

A Smyrna fumble set up the next Sals score. Nabb connected with Braedon Heal on a long pass on third and 21 to keep the drive going, and Cotton ran down the right side for his second touchdown, this one from 40 yards out. That increased the lead to 20.

“They’re never dead because of how fast they can score and how talented and well-coached they are,” Delle Donne said. “We knew that we would have to capitalize on opportunities, so if we did get a turnover, which we did, we would have to score on that.”

Smyrna pulled within two scores on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Marks to Mikiah Jackson, but the Sals chewed up all but 53 seconds of the clock on their final drive, which ended with Cotton finding the end zone from eight yards out.

The Sals improved to 10-2. They have played Middletown in the championship game the past two years, both losses, after defeating Cape Henlopen in 2023. Caesar Rodney is seeking its first trip to the final since 2008, when they won the Division I championship.

Smyrna finished the season 10-2, with both losses coming to Salesianum.