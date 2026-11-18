BALTIMORE — Marriage preparation must begin at home, and young people need a revived hope in married love, said two U.S. bishops.

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, USCCB vice president, shared their thoughts during a press conference the two gave amid the USCCB’s annual fall plenary, which is taking place Nov. 16-19 in Baltimore.

In his Nov. 17 address during the first day of the conference’s public sessions, Archbishop Coakley — expanding upon an image used by Pope Leo XIV in his encyclical “Magnifica Humanitas” — described marriage as a “construction site of hope.”

He cited declines in the number of sacramental marriages, and of marriage in general, as “a significant problem in our times.”

According to December 2025 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, married couples accounted for less than half (47%) of the nation’s households, compared to 66% just half a century earlier.

In October 2026, the nonprofit Communio reported that sacramental marriages in the U.S. “are down by nearly three quarters since 1970, despite our Catholic population growing by twenty million.”

“Marriage has ceased to be a normal expectation of American adult life, and the Church is absorbing the consequences,” said Communio in the report.

Archbishop Coakley said that family life “starts with strong marriages,” and called for “a new vision of how to prepare and accompany couples,” one that extends “beyond marriage preparation programs, beyond the wedding day, into fully and fruitfully living out a lifelong commitment.”

In response to a question from OSV News, both Archbishop Coakley and Bishop Flores noted that the path to sacramental marriage begins well before adulthood.

“If we wait until it’s time for pre-nuptial, pre-marriage instruction, it’s too late,” said Archbishop Coakley.

Rather, he said, marriage “needs to be modeled and lived in the home and in the family.”

“It’s up to each and every one of us, in every family and home, to bear witness to the dignity and sanctity of marriage — to show what a loving family life and a loving marriage looks like,” said Archbishop Coakley.

He pointed to the Church’s marriage catechumenate, a formation program initiated under Pope Francis and articulated by the Vatican Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life’s pastoral guidelines, “Catechumenal Pathways for Married Life.”

The catechumenate is “based upon our experience of Christian initiation,” said Archbishop Coakley.

The approach focuses on “starting much, much earlier to form hearts and minds,” he said.

According to the “Catechumenal Pathways for Married Life,” the catechumenal method for marriage consists of three stages: a pre-catechumenal phase of “remote preparation” through youth and young adult ministries, which could lead to a discernment of Jesus Christ’s call to marriage or to another vocation such as to the religious life or priesthood. It then proposes an “intermediate reception phase” lasting a few weeks for those couples seeking the sacrament of matrimony. This is followed by their entry into an actual catechumenal phase, which includes active personalized formation, a rite of betrothal, a short retreat before the wedding, and then following the sacrament, accompaniment in the first years of married life that integrates the couple into the local church’s ordinary family ministry.

Ryan and Mary-Rose Verret, co-founders of the Witness to Love marriage ministry, which organizes the annual North American Marriage Catechumenate Summit, told OSV News they welcomed Archbishop Coakley’s support for the marriage catechumenate.

“A marriage catechumenate is not simply better preparation for a wedding. It is a pathway of evangelization that surrounds couples with faithful witnesses, draws them into the life of the Church, and forms them to become evangelizing spouses whose marriages bear fruit for generations,” they said in a statement.

Bishop Flores stressed the need to rekindle among young people a genuine hope in “the reality of love.”

“With the current generation, there’s a fear that love really doesn’t last — or that you can’t really give yourself completely,” said Bishop Flores. “There’s a certain hesitancy there.”

He added that “many” recent generations have “been affected” by such a mindset.

The Church must restore to society “a sense of the beauty of love that commits itself, and that is generous in good times and in bad, in sickness and in health.”

“Part of the beauty of human life is that we take care of each other … that there’s a fidelity there,” Bishop Flores said.

“I think if we state and teach from a very early age what this kind of love is about, it is inherently attractive,” said Bishop Flores. “It will give people a certain sense not to be afraid, as the Holy Father says, to believe in the power of love in this world.”

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Gina Christian is a multimedia reporter for OSV News. Follow her on X @GinaJesseReina. OSV News national news editor Peter Jesserer Smith contributed to this report.