By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

CLAYMONT – Junior Emma McCann heated up in the second half to pace Archmere past Mount Pleasant in a Jan. 6 girls nonconference basketball matinee. The third quarter was key as the Auks posted a 38-24 win over the Green Knights.

The Auks led 16-8 at the half as both teams’ shooting was as cold as the weather outside the Moglia Fieldhouse. McCann scored on two straight layups to start the third quarter to jumpstart the offense. Both came on fast breaks started by defensive rebounds by sophomore Madison Stewart, who then fed a great outlet pass to McCann. She wasn’t done, as she scored on a baseline jumper and then converted an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Auks their biggest lead, 27-10, with 4:13 left in the third quarter.

Amanda Denning and Stewart did a great job on the glass, and Catherine McGonigle hit a key jumper in the fourth quarter to stop an 8-0 Green Knights run. McGonigle also had a couple huge shots earlier, including a deep three-pointer in the first half.

McGonigle finished with a game-high 16 points, while McCann added 13, 11 of those in the second half. The Auks (5-3) start a busy week when they travel to Newark Charter on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. They then host Padua on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

Kortni Taylor had eight to lead Mount Pleasant. The Green Knights (3-4) host Dickinson on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.