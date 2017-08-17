By The Dialog

Bishop Malooly ordains new ‘class’ to the permanent diaconate bringing the total in 110 men

Bishop Malooly will ordain eight men to the permanent diaconate for the Diocese of Wilmington on Aug. 19 at Church of the Holy Child in Brandywine Hundred. With this ordination, 110 men will be permanent deacons.

“With God’s help and the support of their families, each of these men will contribute greatly to building up the kingdom of God by their calling to this very important ministry,” the bishop said.

The deacons will be assigned to various parishes and other ministries. They will assist at Mass by proclaiming the Gospel and preaching, and they may celebrate baptisms, witness marriages and preside over funerals outside of Masses.

The men have completed a five-year spiritual, theological and pastoral formation program, according to Deacon Harold Jopp, director of the diocese Office for Deacons.

“However, while at their full-time jobs, permanent deacons also minister by striving to be an example of Christian charity in a work setting,” he said.

The new deacons:

Lawrence C. Brecht is a resident of Hockessin and a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. He is a graduate of Penn State University and the University of Delaware and works for AstraZeneca. He and his wife, Lauren, have four children.

“I am thrilled by the prospect of being able to visibly serve the Church I love so deeply,” he said. “At the same time, I am humbled by the uncertainties of balancing so many priorities, and am confident that the Holy Spirit will provide what is necessary.”

David G. Feaster III lives in Bear and is a member of Holy Family Parish in Newark. Deacon Feaster is a Marine Corps veteran who works as a diesel mechanic. A fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians, he and his wife, Julie, have four children.

“I am excited to start this new chapter of my life and my ministry,” Feaster said of his approaching ordination. “I look forward to serving the people of God in my new capacity as deacon, and will do my best to serve them well.”

Darrell LaShomb is also a member of Holy Family. He lives in Newark with his wife, Beth; they have three children and three grandchildren. He is an employee of the Dupont Co. and a member of the Knights of Columbus, the St. Vincent de Paul Society and Code Purple. LaShomb also is an extraordinary minister of holy Communion to the sick.

“I am grateful for all the prayers and support I have received, which has reinforced for me that we are a community in the Body of Christ,” LaShomb said.

John G. Molitor Sr. lives in Milford and is a member of St. Edmond’s Parish in Rehoboth Beach. The Williamsport, Pa., native served in the U.S. Air Force, the Air Force Reserve and the Delaware National Guard. He is retired from the Pennsylvania State Police. A member of the Knights of Columbus, he and his wife, Kathleen, have three children and one grandchild.

“The years of preparation for ordination have given me a lens of servant-leadership through which to view my life, faith, and family,” Molitor said. “I want to learn as much as I can so I can do my best for the parish to which I am assigned.”

Christopher M. Moran is a member of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in New Castle, where his family has worshiped since 1860. A graduate of Salesianum School and the University of Delaware, he works for Parcels Inc. Moran is a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and pastoral council, and he is on the Brandywine Village Civic Association Centenary Committee.

“I’ve had a fantastic opportunity to grow both in my faith and as a man,” Moran said. “It’s a wonderful testament to the Holy Spirit’s presence in the world that so many people have come up to me to offer me encouragement and their prayers.”

Joseph P. Roach and his wife, Barbara, live in Newark, where they are members of Holy Family. They have three children and four grandchildren. Roach teaches at the New School in Newark and also at Delaware Technical and Community College in Wilmington. At Holy Family, he is a choir member, cantor, extraordinary minister of Holy Communion to the sick, lector, acolyte and sacristan, and he is a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

“I feel grateful and humble for all the help, encouragement and support offered by the people of my home parish, Holy Family,” Roach said. “I am also grateful to the bishop and the diocese for the opportunity to serve. I thank my brother candidates for their friendship and support over the past four years.”

Sean M. Sudler, a member of St. Matthew’s Parish in Wilmington, lives in Newark with his wife, Amber, and their four children. A graduate of Brandywine High School and Wilmington University, Sudler is a manager at Bank of New York Mellon. In addition, he is a volunteer with Survivors of Abuse in Recovery, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Child Inc.

“I am looking forward to serving the faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington,” Sudler said. “I extend my love and appreciation to my wife and family, the diaconate formation team, and the parishioners of St. Matthew’s for their guidance and support.”

José Sanchez, a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Bear, lives in New Castle with his wife, Olga. Sanchez works at Siemens Diagnostics. He is a Pre-Cana facilitator, religious education catechist and advocate for the diocesan Tribunal.

“It is a good feeling to know that my time of service as an ordained deacon is about to begin. It has been a long journey of discernment, prayers and academic preparation.”

— From the Communications Department of the diocese.

• • •

A group of 20 men will begin the academic formation process for the permanent diaconate this fall, with an anticipated ordination in 2021.

For more information, call the Office for Deacons at (302) 573-2390.