By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

PENNY HILL – They took a few minutes to get untracked, but once they did, the St. Elizabeth’s girls basketball team could not be stopped in a 67-27 win at Mount Pleasant on the afternoon of Dec. 4. It was the first game for both teams.

The Green Knights were playing without two key starters. Na’Caia Jackson and Ayanna Obey both missed the game due to injury, but behind center Zaria Newson, Mount jumped to an early lead. The Green Knights led for much of the first quarter as Newson twice turned offensive rebounds into points to help Mount Pleasant to an 8-3 start.

Vikings newcomer Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo started the comeback, drilling a three to bring St. Elizabeth to within 8-7, then, after a Knights hoop, scoring on a layup. Lauren Hines put the Vikings in front with one of her six three-point shots on the day, and after a quarter it was 14-10 in favor of the visitors.

St. Elizabeth opened the second quarter by scoring eight of the first 11 points, the first three coming on another triple from Hines, and three more on one from Mayo. The score was 37-16 at the half, and the Vikings would not be challenged in the second half.

Hines, with her three-pointers, led the way with 18 points, while Mayo finished with 17. Alexis Lee also reached double figures with 13. The Vikings (1-0) play their home opener on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. against William Penn.

Newson was impressive for Mount Pleasant (0-1), finishing with 16 points. The Green Knights are back in action Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at Concord.