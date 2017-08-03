By The Dialog

“Why History Matters for Catholics” will be the topic of a lecture by Brad S. Gregory, a history professor at the University of Notre Dame, Aug. 7, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Salesianum School.

The free lecture, sponsored by the St. Thomas More Society of the Diocese of Wilmington and the Notre Dame Club of Delaware, will be preceded by a light reception, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Gregory, a scholar of early modern European history, will discuss why an awareness of history is important for an informed Catholic faith. He will address Christianity as a religion rooted in time, the ways history can serve as a handmaid to theology, and the reality of the Christian past as both inspiration and scandal.

Gregory previously spoke in Delaware on his book, “The Unintended Reformation: How a Religious Revolution Secularized Society.”

He joined Notre Dame’s history department in 2003 after seven years at Stanford University. He has won teaching awards at both Stanford and Notre Dame, and has published two award-winning books, “Salvation at Stake: Christian Martyrdom in Early Modern Europe” as well as “The Unintended Reformation.”

In 2013 Gregory was named director of the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study.