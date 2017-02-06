By The Dialog

ASTON, Pa. – Sister Theresa Kane, who was an educator in the Diocese of Wilmington for 15 years, died Feb. 3 at Assisi House. She was 87 and had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 66 years.

Sister Theresa was a teacher at St. Thomas the Apostle and St. Paul schools in Wilmington. She ministered for 42 years in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, 36 of those at Immaculate Conception School in Towson. She also worked in South Carolina and in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.

Services are scheduled for Feb. 8 at Assisi House. A Christian wake service will take place at 9:30 a.m., followed by a viewing and the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in Sister Theresa’s name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.