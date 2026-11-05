All-Catholic Schools reunion, Igniting Hope 5K, Christmas bazaars and more happening in the Diocese of Wilmington

There’s a lot happening in November in our diocese: The Igniting Hope 5K to benefit Catholic Charities, and the beginning of parish Christmas bazaars. Check out those and other events scheduled in the coming weeks:

Be sure to sign up today for the Igniting Hope 5K (Formerly the Bishops 5K), at Saint Mark’s High School on Nov. 21, 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and there will be awards. Teams are encouraged to sign up and compete as well. For more information and registration, go to runsignup.com/Race/DE/Wilmington/IgnitingHope

It’s still good beach weather in the diocese, so consider attending the All Catholic Schools Reunion this weekend, hosted by Holy Cross High School, at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center, 152 Tulip Dr., Lewes on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 6-10 p.m. Join us for a walk down memory lane as we celebrate Catholic education through the years. All proceeds benefit HCHS. $55 per person includes social hour, buffet dinner, cash bar with “Crusader Crush”, raffle, 50/50, mystery gift cards. Music and photo booth by DJ Chino and Melissa. For sponsorships or questions, call 302-943-3921 or email lmfurjanic@hchs.org. Hotel group rate also available at Home 2 Suites by Hilton in Lewes.

Sign up now for the Nov. 10 IHM Parish bus trip to the Sight & Sound Theatre to see “Joshua.” Cost is $155 per person and smorgasbord lunch is included. 9 a.m. sharp departure, 5 p.m. return. Reserve your seat by Nov. 1. Contact Rita McDowell rmcdowell@ihm.org or (302) 764-2990 for more information.

Looking for a great meal? Check out the Italian Style Dinner presented by the Bishop Mardaga Assembly Knights of Columbus, at St. Helena’s Church in Wilmington on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 5-7 p.m. Choose from a variety of pasta entrées. Each meal served with salad and bread; appetizers, soups, beverages, desserts. Beer & Wine available for purchase. Dine in or take out. For more information, call Ray at 302-547-6931 or Neal at 302-632-8436.

IHM Parish will present Foundations of Faith, a Journey through the Catechism of the Catholic Church video series, beginning Nov. 12 and continuing Thursdays until Dec. 17. For more information and to register, contact Rita McDowell, rmcdowell@ihm.org or 302-762-5550.

St. Matthew’s Parish offers Trivia Night on Friday, Nov. 20, from 6-9:30 p.m. in the parish social hall. Cost is $10 per person donation to support the parish food pantry. Games, prizes, food and cash bar available. For tickets, contact Colette, 302-981-6103.

On Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. St. Helena’s Parish in north Wilmington celebrates its 90th Anniversary, beginning with Mass, followed by a 11:30 a.m. Luncheon in Masci Hall. Cost is $25 per person, $40 per couple. For more information, call (302) 764-0325.

It’s never too early to sign up for the Dec. 4, Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington breakfast. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. This month’s topic will Leadership with Purpose at St. Jude the Apostle, Lewes; Redgister at givecentral.org/CDOW-Catholic-Business-Networking

It’s time for parish Christmas Bazaars. Check these ones scheduled for the month of November:

Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Nov. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: St. Paul’s Christmas Bazaar, 409 Adams St., Delaware City. Featuring Handmade crafts, attic treasures, homemade baked goods & soups, raffles. Home-cooked food available for eat-in or take out. More information, Rosina (302) 545-2399.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: 409 Adams St., Delaware City. Featuring Handmade crafts, attic treasures, homemade baked goods & soups, raffles. Home-cooked food available for eat-in or take out. More information, Rosina (302) 545-2399. Nov. 14, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Christmas Bazaar, Immaculate Conception School Building, 452 Bow St., Elkton, Md. Featuring 58 crafters and vendors including jewelry, toys, one decor, edible gifts, packaged products, beauty products, scented candles and waxes, lamps, photography, clothing, children’s books, kitchen items, holiday decor, pet gifts, pens, greeting cards, pottery, crafts, clothing and more. Also, theme basket raffles, $1,000 cash raffle, visit and pictures with Santa, kids crafts, food, baked goods, book nook. More information, icc.b azaar.chair@gmail.com or www.iccelkton.

Immaculate Conception School Building, 452 Bow St., Elkton, Md. Featuring 58 crafters and vendors including jewelry, toys, one decor, edible gifts, packaged products, beauty products, scented candles and waxes, lamps, photography, clothing, children’s books, kitchen items, holiday decor, pet gifts, pens, greeting cards, pottery, crafts, clothing and more. Also, theme basket raffles, $1,000 cash raffle, visit and pictures with Santa, kids crafts, food, baked goods, book nook. More information, icc.b azaar.chair@gmail.com or www.iccelkton. Nov. 14, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.: St. Helena Christmas Bazaar, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington. Bake table, book nook, attic treasures, raffles, crafts, baskets, music, Italian dinner and more. Early bird Attic Treasures $5 for 7-9 a.m. access. More information, st.helenas.wilmington@gmail.com

9 a.m.- 7 p.m.: 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington. Bake table, book nook, attic treasures, raffles, crafts, baskets, music, Italian dinner and more. Early bird Attic Treasures $5 for 7-9 a.m. access. More information, st.helenas.wilmington@gmail.com Nov. 14, 2-9 p.m.: St. Elizabeth Christmas Bazaar, 809 S. Broom St., Grant Hall, Wilmington. Raffle baskets, vendors, baked goods. Interested vendors or questions,Erica Sherkey, esherkey@viking.pvt.k12.de.us

809 S. Broom St., Grant Hall, Wilmington. Raffle baskets, vendors, baked goods. Interested vendors or questions,Erica Sherkey, esherkey@viking.pvt.k12.de.us Nov. 20, 4-8 p.m., Nov. 21, 2-8 p.m.: Good Shepherd Parish Christmas Bazaar. Good Shepherd Catholic School, 800 Aiken Ave., Perryville, Md. Featuring handmade crafts, holiday shopping with vendors, bake stand, basket wheel, pictures with Santa, music by Good Shepherd School students, baked raffle and more. Grand raffle with $500 grand prize, $250 second prize, $100 third prize. Spaghetti dinner 4-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, dine in or carry out. Adults $15, children 5-12 $8, 4 and younger $2. More information, (410) 642-6534.

4-8 p.m., Nov. 21, 2-8 p.m.: Good Shepherd Catholic School, 800 Aiken Ave., Perryville, Md. Featuring handmade crafts, holiday shopping with vendors, bake stand, basket wheel, pictures with Santa, music by Good Shepherd School students, baked raffle and more. Grand raffle with $500 grand prize, $250 second prize, $100 third prize. Spaghetti dinner 4-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, dine in or carry out. Adults $15, children 5-12 $8, 4 and younger $2. More information, (410) 642-6534. Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mount Aviat Academy Christmas Bazaar, 399 Childs Rd., Childs, Md. Featuring pictures with Santa, games of chance and 50/50 raffle tickets, Children’s Bazaar run by 8th grade students, delicious food including our famous cream puffs, as well as baked and homemade goods, a silent auction, and much more. More information, (410) 398-220 6.

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