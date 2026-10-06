Celebration of 25th anniversary of Hispanic ministry draws crowd to Holy Rosary: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Light rain and cooler temperatures did little to keep people away from the 25th anniversary celebration of Hispanic ministry at Holy Rosary Parish in Claymont.

The afternoon began with Mass and continued under a big tent on the lawn in front of the parish center. Families gathered for food, music and activities, with a bouncy house for the kids and a disc jockey on hand.

According to Franciscan Sister Nellie Marrero, the director of Hispanic ministry at Holy Rosary since 2008, said the first Hispanic parishioners were primarily from Mexico. That has changed. She is from Puerto Rico, and the community now welcomes members from a host of Latin American countries.

The families created a spiritual home through familiar traditions, such as praying the rosary in one another’s homes and celebrating Las Posadas, said Adan Perez, whose mother is from Mexico. He was born and raised in Delaware.

“An image of our Blessed Mother was even sent from Mexico to be displayed among the community, bringing a sense of home and familiarity to families seeking a place to practice their faith,” he said.

Photos by Mike Lang.