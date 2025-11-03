Holy Door, Mass in front of St. Peter’s tomb among the highlights for Diocese of Wilmington pilgrimage in Rome — Photo gallery

The wonders of Rome highlighted the day Nov. 3 for the 115 pilgrims with the Diocese of Wilmington jubilee tour in Italy.
Pilgrims entered St. Peter’s Basilica through the Holy Door during this jubilee year. Among the events of the day was Mass in front of the tomb of St. Peter.
The Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica is in the Vatican, on the right side of the basilica’s atrium. It is a special, walled-up entrance that is only opened by the Pope for a Jubilee year, which occurs every 25 years. During a Jubilee year, pilgrims can walk through the door after registering online to receive spiritual blessings.
Bishop Koenig, who delivered the homily at Mass, was interviewed in St. Peter’s Square by Carol Glatz, the newly named chief of the Rome bureau of the Catholic News Service.
Diocesan communications director and Catholic Forum host Bob Krebs is among the group of pilgrims and filed photos to The Dialog that can be found at TheDialog.org and on The Dialog’s social media platforms.
