Share in the Spirit: ‘We cherish our Catholic education’ — Dominic Rufo, St. Elizabeth School

By Dominic Rufo, St. Elizabeth Class of ‘26

My name is Dominic Rufo and I am a senior at St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington.

Being a Catholic school student is very important to me. I am able to learn about not only the history of my religion and Catholic viewpoints, but also the history of the school and parish as a whole. St. E’s is the same school and parish that were attended by my father, grandmother, uncle and cousins.

I am able to participate in educational field trips and activities, including a trip to Selma, Alabama, to process in the MLK march from Selma to Montgomery for the 60th anniversary in 2025, commemorating a group of St. Elizabeth nuns who marched several decades ago.

I personally am grateful for financial support from the diocese and alumni towards Catholic schools because the Catholic religion and the faith community is a comforting part of my school experience. Tuition assistance allows Catholic education to be available to a diverse range of families. It also supports extracurricular activities that enhance experiences such as sports and theater. I do theater for St. E’s and it has provided me with confidence, friendships, and pure joy.

Mrs. Melissa Daley, director of performing arts, says, “I am deeply grateful that the Diocese of Wilmington financially supports both our academic needs and our theater department because it shows a true commitment to the whole student. Their support allows us to provide rigorous, faith-centered education while also nurturing creativity, confidence and the unique talents that shine in artistic expression, which extends well beyond the stage.”

Senior Anthony Carabello says, “I am very grateful that the Diocese of Wilmington financially supports Catholic Schools because the schools within the diocese provide their students with the best educational opportunities. Being a student in the Diocese of Wilmington, I am very thankful for their continued financial, academic and spiritual support.”

Sophomore Gianna McLain says, “I am grateful that the Diocese of Wilmington can financially support our theater program and for the other students’ education. As a student here a St. E’s, I speak for most kids from my class and others. We are very thankful for the support through our future years of education, as well as providing faith through to our community.”

As many of us throughout Wilmington attend religious schools within the diocese, we cherish the opportunity to worship and learn among friends.

To support Catholic education in the Diocese of Wilmington through the SHARE IN THE SPIRIT campaign, send your check to:

Share in the Spirit, Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, P.O. Box 2030, Wilmington, DE 19899-2030

For more information, visit cdow.org/ministries/development-office/share-in-the-spirit/