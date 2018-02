By The Dialog

“We are called to reach out to those who find themselves in the existential peripheries of our societies and to show particular solidarity with the most vulnerable of our brothers and sisters: the poor, the disabled, the unborn and the sick, migrants and refugees, the elderly and the young who lack employment.”

— Pope Francis, Oct. 4, 2o13

Message to the 10th General Assembly of the World Council of Churches