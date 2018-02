By The Dialog

Today’s Readings from the USCCB:

usccb.org/bible/readings/021618.cfm

•••

“God acts mercifully, not indeed by going against His justice, but by doing something more than justice.”

—St. Thomas Aquinas

•••

Read about the Corporal Works of Mercy here:

Feed the Hungry

Give Drink to the Thirsty

Shelter the Homeless

Visit the Sick

Visit the Prisoners

Bury the Dead

Give Alms to the Poor