Today’s Readings from the USCCB:

usccb.org/bible/readings/021718.cfm

Far better it is for you to say: “I am a sinner,” than to say: “I have no need of religion.” The empty can be filled, but the self-intoxicated have no room for God.”

― Venerable Fulton J. Sheen

“Jesus, help me to simplify my life by learning what you want me to be – and becoming that person.”

— St. Thérèse of Lisieux