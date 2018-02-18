By The Dialog

Today’s Readings from the USCCB:

usccb.org/bible/readings/021818.cfm

“Human beings all over the world today need nourishment.

And this nourishment is not just to satisfy physical hunger.

There are other hungers – for love, for immortality of life, for affection, for being cared for, for forgiveness, for mercy.

This hunger can be satiated only by the bread that comes from above.

Jesus himself is the living bread that gives life to the world.

His body offered for our sake on the cross, his blood shed for the pardon of the sins of humanity is made available to us in the bread and wine to the Eucharist transformed in the consecration.”

— Pope Francis, to participants of National Eucharistic Congress of India, Nov. 12, 2015