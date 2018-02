By The Dialog

Today’s Readings from the USCCB:

usccb.org/bible/readings/022018.cfm

•••

“To be a Christian means to forgive the inexcusable because God has forgiven the inexcusable in you.”

― C.S. Lewis

“To love means loving the unlovable. To forgive means pardoning the unpardonable. Faith means believing the unbelievable. Hope means hoping when everything seems hopeless.”

― G.K. Chesterton