By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – Seventh-ranked Padua hosted Dover on Feb. 15, and it was senior night for two Pandas, Bella Julian and Camryn Scully. Both of the played huge roles in Padua’s 51-39 win.

Both teams struggled early from the floor as the Pandas held a 7-5 lead after the first stanza. Julian scored early in the second quarter to start a 6-0 run as the Pandas built a 13-5 lead. Michelle Kozicki was strong inside, grabbing numerous offensive rebounds and scoring on putbacks. The Senators responded with a 13-5 run to tie the game at 18 with 28 seconds left in the half. Padua’s Paige Kenton responded with a huge jumper right before the half to give her team a 20-18 halftime edge.

Julian drained a key three-pointer halfway into the third quarter to extend the lead to 26-20 lead. The Pandas took a 31-26 lead into the fourth quarter thanks to the strong play of Kozicki. Scully took over in the fourth quarter, scoring eight big points as the Pandas pulled away. She had help from sophomores Kozicki and Kenton. They added a combined 11 points and grabbed some key defensive boards in the quarter.

The Pandas (14-5) got 18 points from Kozicki, while Scully and Kenton each added 12. Kozicki and Kenton both finished with double-doubles. They finish the season Tuesday night at fifth-ranked St. Elizabeth with a 7:15 p.m. tip.

The Senators got a game-high 21 points from senior Jacarra Jackson. They finished the season 10-10.