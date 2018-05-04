By Jason Winchell, For The Dialog

WILMINGTON – The Padua softball team’s offense came into its May 3 game at St. Elizabeth having scored 12 runs in each of its last three games, all wins. The offense continued early as the Pandas beat the Vikings, 15-3, in five innings.

The Pandas scored three in the first as Nadia Baker tripled in Caitlyn Baxter, then scored on a Zoey Jones groundout. The third run came on a Gabby Frabizzio triple, which knocked in Alex Musial.

Padua broke it open in the second inning, scoring nine runs as they sent 13 batters to the plate. Musial had a two-run single, and Frabizzio had a two-run double. The Pandas’ defense made a nice double play in the bottom of the second thanks to a superb catch by Musial. The Pandas added another run in the third and scored two more in the fifth on a Baxter single, although she was thrown out trying to stretch it into ta double.

The Vikings scored all three of their runs in the third as they were patient at the plate. Freshmen Skylar Gallucio scored on a wild pitch, and Claudia Roncone drove in a run on a single.

The Pandas have won seven of their last eight and five in a row. They improved to 9-4 and host St. Mark’s on Monday at 3:45 p.m. The Vikings (7-6) host St. Mark’s Friday at 4 p.m. in a make-up game.