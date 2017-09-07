By Mike Lang

Dialog reporter

Friday

Archmere at Dover, 6 p.m. The high school football season for the four Catholic high schools that field teams commences with this tilt in Kent County. It will be a stiff test for the Auks, who are in search of their first tournament berth since 2014. A win against the Division I Senators would mean valuable points come postseason.

Joseph DiGregorio returns as Archmere’s starting quarterback. Cole Bauer is the leading returning running back, and passing options include Dom Cipriano, Luke Grant and Antwyne Scott-Coleman.

The Auks’ road schedule includes an improving Conrad team, as well as perennial playoff contenders Caravel and Delaware Military Academy. Tatnall and St. Mark’s are on the home schedule. Speaking of St. Mark’s …

Newark at St. Mark’s, 7 p.m. The Spartans kick off the 2017 season looking for their first playoff bid since moving to Division II a few seasons ago. A win against Division I Newark would be a nice boost.

St. Mark’s is opening with the Yellowjackets for the third straight season. Newark took a close one two seasons ago, while St. Mark’s returned the favor in 2016.

Junior Jelani Bryant is the anticipated starter at quarterback and will give the Spartans a dual threat at that position. He will have an experienced line in front of him; those players anchor the defense as well. A pair of seniors, Dom Catalano and Matt Tynes, will be among the offensive weapons for the Spartans.

This is the start of a challenging slate of games for St. Mark’s. They have road games at Caravel, Archmere, Delaware Military Academy (at Baynard Stadium) and defending Division II champion Woodbridge. Mount Pleasant, Howard and Salesianum will visit Pike Creek.

Saturday

Salesianum at Concord, 10:30 a.m. The Sals open the season against a team they defeated twice last year. Salesianum and the Raiders met in the first round of the state tournament, but key players from both teams have moved on. Sallies does return quarterback Zach Gwynn, who is entering his second full season as the starter.

He will be throwing to a stable of receivers that includes seniors Michael DiNardo, Jassiem Lynch and Austin Macha, along with junior tight end Logan Bushweller. The team’s backfield includes mainstays Nick Merlino and Carson Salvo. They lost several outstanding linemen, but Gwynn will have a host of big guys blocking for him, including 6-4, 360-lb. senior Jamal Whittlesey.

The Sals will have their hands full trying to contain Concord’s backfield duo of slasher Brandon Dennis and the bruising Grahm “Bam” Roberts. Those seniors are joined by classmate Dillon Coughenour at quarterback.

This the first of a three-game road trip for the Sals to open the 2017 campaign.

Mount Pleasant vs. St. Elizabeth, 7 p.m. at Baynard Stadium. A new era begins for the Vikings, who are now under the leadership of head coach Joe Wright. The former St. Mark’s and West Chester University standout quarterback is no stranger to St. Elizabeth, having served previously as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Just six starters return for the Vikings, but senior quarterback Casey Rock is one of them. Ray Jones will provide an offensive threat at tight end and anchor the linebacking corps. Opportunities seem to abound for ambitious young players.

They begin the season against a Mount Pleasant squad that spent the last two seasons competing in Division I. It will be the first challenge on the schedule; the Vikings also host Glasgow and St. Mark’s, and they travel to Delmar, Friends, Archmere and Newark. In addition, they play a “road” game against Delaware Military Academy at Baynard Stadium, the home field for both teams.