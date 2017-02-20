By Jason Winchell

For The Dialog

We are in the last week of the basketball season before the tournament starts, and there are key games for both girls and boys.

GIRLS

Tuesday

Ursuline (18-1) at Concord (16-2), 5:15 p.m. The battle of the Raiders sees the top-ranked Ursuline team on the road looking to remain unbeaten in the state against top-10 teams. Concord hopes to

make a statement before the tournament starts.

Sanford (16-3) at Padua (5-14), 5:30 p.m. The Pandas face the second-ranked Warriors to celebrate senior night. Sanford (16-3) at(5-14), 5:30 p.m. The Pandas face the second-ranked Warriors to celebrate senior night.

Mount Pleasant (12-7) at St. Elizabeth (11-7), 6:45 p.m. It’s senior night for the Vikings, who look to win eight of nine as they fight for a first-round bye in the state tournament. The Green Knights bring size few teams in Delaware possess.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Howard (13-5), 5 p.m.

St. Thomas More (13-6) at Caravel, 6 p.m. The young Ravens have a tough road test to help them get ready for a tournament game.

BOYS

Monday

St. Thomas More (15-3) vs. Lindenwold (N.J.), 1:30 p.m. at Delcastle Technical High School. The Ravens have played a tough schedule this season to get ready for the playoffs.

Tuesday

Archmere (9-10) at Delaware Military Academy (8-11), 6:15 p.m. The Auks look to get to .500 on the season and win the Diamond State Athletic Conference. The Seahawks attempt to win their fourth in a row to end the season.

Indian River (12-7) at St. Thomas More, 6:30 p.m. It’s senior night for the Ravens, who would complete their in-state schedule undefeated with a win.

Concord (4-15) at Salesianum (14-5), 7:30 p.m. On senior night, the No. 6 Sals will try to finish the regular season with their eighth straight victory.

