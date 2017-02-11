Home » Our Diocese » Quakers sweep St. Elizabeth in pool

WILMINGTON – St. Elizabeth’s fledgling swimming teams – now in their second year – put up a fight but were not able to overcome Wilmington Friends on Feb. 10 at the Hicks Anderson Community Center. The Quakers took the boys’ meet, 82-55, and the girls’ score was 80-53.

A.J. Holliday competes for St. Elizabeth in the 200-yard individual medley. (The Dialog/Mike Lang)

The meet started off on a high note for the Vikings, as the boys won the 200-yard medley relay with the team of A.J. Holliday, James Smith, Jonathan Hendricks and Martin Newswanger. The other victory for St. Elizabeth came in the 100 butterfly, courtesy of Hendricks.

Friends had a pair of double winners in individual events. Samuel Huo won the 200 and 100 free, while Nathaniel Ruhl took the unusual combination of a sprint, the 50 free, and the day’s longest race, the 500 free. Other winners included Sean Cochran (200 individual medley), Jake Luckangelo (100 back) and Ryan Wolynetz (100 breast). The Quakers also took the 200 and 400 free relays.

Friends captured all 11 of the girls’ events. Annabel Teague won the 200 and 100 free. Ashley Chompre was victorious in the 200 IM and the 100 fly, while Katherine Saber took the 500 free and the 100 back. The winner of the 50 free was Blair Atkins, while Serena Gutsche won the 100 breast.

Elisabeth Hagerty of St. Elizabeth takes a breath during the 200-yard freestyle. (The Dialog/Mike Lang)

The Vikings boys are now 3-5, while the girls are 3-6. The teams close out the regular season on Saturday at 4 p.m. vs. the Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security at DE Swim and Fitness near the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

This was the final meet of the regular season for Friends. The boys ended up 6-5, while the girls won their 10th straight and finished at 10-1. The state tournament will take place Feb. 22-25.

